Two Killed in Shooting at North Hollywood Burlington Store

Two people were killed Thursday in a shooting at a Burlington store in North Hollywood that was crowded with holiday shoppers, police said.

Another woman was hospitalized. Details about her condition were not immediately available. Los Angeles police Capt. Stacy Spell, who spoke at a news conference, said the injured woman was the victim in the initial assault report.

The identities of the deceased individuals were not immediately available, but authorities said one of them was the suspect.

Officers were sent to the Burlington store, formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory, at Laurel Canyon and Victory boulevards about 11:45 a.m. after receiving a 911 call from a person who reported hearing arguing inside the store and shots fired, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. On the way there, they received a second call about a shooting and people taking cover inside the store.

Witnesses said a man began swinging some kind of a chain and attacking customers inside the store. It was not immediately clear whether the man also had a gun.

As police were searching for the man, they located the armed individual assaulting another person, police said. Police opened fire and the attacker was struck and killed by police gunfire.

Details about the condition of the victim being attacked were not immediately available. Police did not say whether that person was struck by officers' gunfire.

It was not clear how many officers opened fire or how many rounds were fired.

Imelda Garcia said her sister works in the store and was on break when she heard gunshots and everyone started running. Garcia said she spoke to her sister on the phone and that she's OK but sounded “really nervous.”

Police escorted people out of the store nearly two hours after the incident. Video showed firefighter-paramedics pushing one person on a stretcher out of the store.