Shoppers spooked by Halloween prices can save at Goodwill

The only things spookier than the costumes and decorations this October are the prices.

Goodwill conducts an annual study that observes customers’ buying habits and this year's report found 77% of Americans say “higher prices due to inflation will have an impact” on what — and where — they buy for Halloween this year.

Goodwill Southern California District Manager, Eric Hart, was challenged to create a costume from items donated to the store. Within approximately six minutes, Hart put together a Barbie costume — complete with a hat, skirt, top, clutch purse and pumps — that would cost less than $100.

“All you need is a little bit of creativity,” Hart said. “You find one piece you really like.”

At Goodwill — or any mom-and-pop thrift store — customers can find what they need.

Atwater Village Goodwill shopper Lindsey Nelson put together a “Queen of Hearts” costume for herself and another costume for her son.

“I’ve got a red dress and I’m gonna take the sleeves off of this,” Nelson said, referring to the ruffled sleeves of a shirt. “For just the costume bits, I’m thinking maybe $20 per costume.”

Goodwill also has an in-store app that can help shoppers pair up elements of their costumes. Employees wear some of the combinations, all of which are said to be under $100.