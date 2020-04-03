Short-Term Rentals Temporarily Banned in Newport Beach Due to COVID-19

Short-term lodging rentals are prohibited in Newport Beach starting today and until at least May 20 due to concerns they may increase the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

There are 1,536 short-term rental housing units in Newport Beach, mainly in high-density areas near the beaches and Newport Harbor, according to John Pope, the city's public information manager.

"Council members said the ban will help reduce the high turnover in short-term rentals that may increase the risk of spreading COVID-19 in the community,'' Pope said.

Those living in the rentals are permitted to stay for the rest of their rental agreement, according to Pope.

First violations may result in a $1,000 fine, second violations in a one-year permit suspension and a third violation may result in revocation, Pope said.