Signal Hill Police Chief Wayne Byerley dies at age 58

Signal Hill Police Chief Wayne Byerley died Wednesday evening after a medical emergency while working, the city announced Thursday.

He was 58.

Byerley became chief of the department in the community north of Long Beach in May 2023.

"He shared in the Centennial Celebration, deeply cared about the Signal Hill Police Department and community, and implored everyone to support one another," city said in a news release.

Before joining the department, Byerley was a captain in the Los Alamitos Police Department. He retired from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department as a division commander after 32 years of service.

"Chief Wayne Byerley’s leadership, optimism, and unwavering dedication to our community will leave a lasting legacy in Signal Hill," Mayor Keir Jones said. "We are deeply grateful for his service and profoundly saddened by his loss."

Byerley is survived by his wife and 15-year-old son.

Details about a cause of death were not available.