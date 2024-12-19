Crime and Courts

Signal Hill Police Chief Wayne Byerley dies at age 58

Wayne Byerly became chief of the department in the community north of Long Beach in May 2023.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Signal Hill Police Chief Wayne Byerley.
Signal HIll

Signal Hill Police Chief Wayne Byerley died Wednesday evening after a medical emergency while working, the city announced Thursday.

He was 58.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Byerley became chief of the department in the community north of Long Beach in May 2023.

"He shared in the Centennial Celebration, deeply cared about the Signal Hill Police Department and community, and implored everyone to support one another," city said in a news release.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Before joining the department, Byerley was a captain in the Los Alamitos Police Department. He retired from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department as a division commander after 32 years of service.

"Chief Wayne Byerley’s leadership, optimism, and unwavering dedication to our community will leave a lasting legacy in Signal Hill," Mayor Keir Jones said. "We are deeply grateful for his service and profoundly saddened by his loss."

Byerley is survived by his wife and 15-year-old son.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

politics 8 mins ago

Southern California political operative arrested for allegedly acting as a foreign agent for China

California laws 3 hours ago

Buckle up. New California driving laws to go into effect in 2025

Details about a cause of death were not available.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us