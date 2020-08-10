Simon Cowell Recovering From Back Surgery

Music mogul Simon Cowell is recovering Monday from back surgery after breaking his back in several places in a fall at his Malibu home while trying out a new electric bicycle without first, he said, reading the instruction manual.

The 60-year-old Cowell was in surgery for about six hours Saturday night, when he underwent several procedures, including having a steel rod put in his back.

He's now "doing fine'' a spokeswoman said.

But Cowell is not expected to attend Tuesday's live taping of "America's Got Talent" -- the show's first in months after being shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Variety.

"Some good advice... If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time" he tweeted.

The New York Post's Page Six quoted doctors as saying Cowell narrowly missed severing his spinal cord.

Page Six quoted a source as saying: "He did a turn in his courtyard, changed gear, and then the bike went into a wheelie and threw him off the back."

In 2017, Cowell fell down the stairs at his home in London, the BBC reported.