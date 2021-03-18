Six Flags Magic Mountain will reopen under California’s pandemic guidelines at the start of April after a nearly year-long closure due to the coronavirus.

The theme park in Valencia announced Thursday that the park will reopen April 1 and 2 to members and pass holders before it welcomes back that general public on April 3. Capacity levels will be reduced to meet state guidelines and a new reservation system will be rolled out.

Tickets and reservations will be available online to California residents only.

Los Angeles County will continue to operate a COVID-19 vaccination site in the property’s parking lot.

Here are some of the health protocols.

Distance markers for all ride lines.

Handrails, ride units, and restraints will be sanitized throughout the day.

Riders will be distanced to meet state guidelines and masks must be worn in the park.

Guests and employees will be screened for temperatures before entering the park.

State health officials announced earlier this month that theme parks can reopen beginning April 1 in counties that have reached the red tier of the state's four-level Blueprint for a Safer Economy. Los Angeles County moved into the red tier last week after months in the most restrictive category.

The move followed several important milestones, with California ramping up vaccinations for the poorest neighborhoods, counties reopening more businesses and Gov. Gavin Newsom passing a measure aimed at encouraging schools that have restricted students to online learning to reopen classrooms this month.

Only 11 counties remain in the most restrictive tier.

Theme parks in the red tier will be limited to 15% capacity.

