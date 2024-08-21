Long Beach

Skull found on beach looked so real that police almost launched a homicide investigation

Long Beach lifeguards shut down Junipero Beach and contacted the police after what appeared to be a human skull in the sand, the Long Beach Police Department said

By Nicole Tan

A file image of a human skull, courtesy of Getty images.
Getty Images

A plastic skull looked so realistic that Long Beach police almost launched a homicide investigation.

At about 7:15 a.m. on Monday, Long Beach lifeguards shut down Junipero Beach and contacted the police after what appeared to be a human skull was found in the sand, the Long Beach Police Department said. 

The skull, which washed up in the area of East Ocean Boulevard and Orizaba Avenue, had parts of its face missing. Officers responded to the call and began an investigation as they searched for other body parts. 

When it seemed like a homicide investigation was imminent, medical examiners made a discovery that would halt the police in their tracks: The skull was fake, and it was made of plastic. 

Panic aside, the incident of the plastic skull will be one Long Beach lifeguards are sure to never forget. 

