Small Plane Crashes on 91 Freeway in Corona

A small plane has crash landed Tuesday afternoon on the 91 Freeway in Riverside County.

The plane went down on the eastbound 91 Freeway in Corona and might have struck vehicles, according to the Corona Fire Department. Firefighters have extinguished a fire.

Two occupants of the single-engine airplane escaped uninjured, City News Service reported, citing the Corona Fire Department.

Several lanes are closed for an unknown duration near the Main Street exit.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

NBCLA has reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration for more information.