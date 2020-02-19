4 to Watch: Satellite Photos Tell a Grim Snowpack Story

How dismal is California's snowpack? Side-by-side satellite photos of the Sierra Nevada Mountains tell grim story.

2019-to-2020 Photos Illustrate California's Snowpack Woes

January and February are typically California's wettest months, when snowstorms replenish the Sierra Nevada snowpack. That hasn't been the case so far this year with a dry weather pattern dominating the state since the start of January. Satellite photos show the difference in the state's snowpack.

What a difference a year makes! Left: 2019, Right: 2020. Sierra snow pack is below normal for this time of year, at about 58% statewide. Dry weather is expected to continue. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/yjxR5JceCp — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 18, 2020

Homeless People Are Without Toilets on LA's Streets

Note: This story contains graphic phrases and imagery.

Statistics estimate 36,000 people are homeless in Los Angeles, but the city isn’t providing bathrooms to most of them. As the NBCLA I-Team has found, the tons of human waste landing on city streets are creating an urgent public health threat. Watch the I-Team report.

LA Considers Plan to Allow Transit Users to Cut the Line at LAX

Public transit users would be given priority entry at security checkpoints at Los Angeles International Airport under a proposal being considered by the Los Angeles City Council. Here's the story.

Rooftop Cinema Club’s Rocking New Season Is Here

Films that pay tribute to Women's History Month, a pair of prom-themed screenings, and a tribute to Kobe Bryant help launch the 2020 film series. Here are the details and list.