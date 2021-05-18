SoCal McDonald's Kicks Off Drive-Up Hiring Day Event May 18

McDonald's is kicking off its second Drive-Up Hiring Day event Tuesday at select locations in Southern California giving residents the opportunity to receive a job interview on the spot.

The event takes place on May 18 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. No prior scheduling or interview request is required.

Employers will conduct interviews using proper social distancing. Applicants can either stay in their vehicles or sit in designated interview areas.

To find a participating restaurant, click here to see a map.

Those who are not able to attend the event can text "worksforme" to 36453 to start to start an application by text or visit careers.McDonalds.com to learn more and apply at a restaurant near them.

People can also start a job application by saying, "Alexa, help me get a job at McDonald’s" to any Alexa device or saying, "Hey Google, help me get a job at McDonald’s" to any device with the Google Assistant built-in.