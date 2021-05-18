Southern California

SoCal McDonald's Kicks Off Drive-Up Hiring Day Event May 18

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at participating Southern California locations.

By Oscar Flores

McDonald's sign
Getty Images

McDonald's is kicking off its second Drive-Up Hiring Day event Tuesday at select locations in Southern California giving residents the opportunity to receive a job interview on the spot.

The event takes place on May 18 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. No prior scheduling or interview request is required.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Employers will conduct interviews using proper social distancing. Applicants can either stay in their vehicles or sit in designated interview areas.

To find a participating restaurant, click here to see a map.

Those who are not able to attend the event can text "worksforme" to 36453 to start to start an application by text or visit careers.McDonalds.com to learn more and apply at a restaurant near them.

People can also start a job application by saying, "Alexa, help me get a job at McDonald’s" to any Alexa device or saying, "Hey Google, help me get a job at McDonald’s" to any device with the Google Assistant built-in.

Economy May 13

Desperate for Workers, US Restaurants and Stores Raise Pay

Business May 13

McDonald's Raises Hourly Wages for Company-Owned Restaurants

This article tagged under:

Southern CaliforniaJobsEmploymentMcDonald's
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us