Watch: Kia driver intervenes in stolen Kia pursuit in Inglewood

Video shows what appears to be a Kia Soul passing a patrol car and nearly ramming a stolen Kia being pursued by authorities in Inglewood.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

A driver was arrested Monday night after a wild, high-speed pursuit ended in the Inglewood area.

Officers spotted what they believed to be a stolen silver Kia Soul and the chase began when the driver refused to stop. The California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit soon after due to the high speeds.

The driver traveled onto the 405 and 105 freeways before exiting onto streets. Deputies attempted a PIT maneuver but the driver managed to get away.

During the pursuit in the southeast Los Angeles area, another Kia Soul got involved in the pursuit. The vehicle, which seemed to be the same color as the one deputies were chasing, passed a patrol car and appeared to nearly ram that rear of the stolen Kia.

It was unclear who the driver of the other Kia was or why they got involved.

The pursuit finally came to an end in Inglewood where there was a minor crash with a CHP vehicle.

The driver took off running and jumped over fences until he was taken into custody on Enterprise Avenue and West Plymouth Street.

