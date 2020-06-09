Police Car Chase Near LAX Ends in South Bay

A police chase moved from Los Angeles International Airport south and went through multiple South Bay cities before coming to an abrupt conclusion in Redondo Beach Tuesday night.

Newschopper4 Bravo was over the chase around 11 p.m.

The pursuit traveled on Century Boulevard before going through Westchester and then heading southbound and moved into El Segundo and Manhattan Beach, before heading towards Hermosa Beach.

The car was traveling at high speeds through residential areas in the South Bay and ignoring signla light s

The driver, at one point, entered the South Bay Galleria mall parking lot and did a couple loops before finding a way out and evading police.

Soon after, the driver pulled over to a curb, opened his door and surrendered to police without further incident.

It was not immediately clear what led to the pursuit.