Police Chase Assault With a Deadly Weapon Suspect From Orange County to LA County

A police pursuit of a driver accused of assault with a deadly weapon traveled through Orange County and into Los Angeles County Wednesday, before the driver surrendered to authorities.

Newschopper4 Bravo was over the chase around 4:20 p.m. in the Anaheim area, with the California Highway Patrol in pursuit.

Riverside police said they initiated the pursuit related to a vehicle versus vehicle assault with a deadly weapon incident believed to be related to a domestic violence situation. Riverside police said they handed the pursuit off to the CHP.

The driver committed to the westbound 91 Freeway from the 5 Freeway shortly after 4:25 p.m. There were at least four CHP units in pursuit.

The driver exited the freeway near the Santa Fe Springs area and was heading eastbound on Artesia Boulevard around 4:35 p.m.

As the driver moved into Los Angeles County on surface streets, he drove on the wrong side of the street multiple times, as cars were making left turns and narrowly avoiding the pursuit vehicle.

Eventually, the driver pulled up to a curb in Downey and got out the vehicle. The driver did not immediately comply with directions, as officers had their guns drawn. The man appeared to be on a cell phone, which he threw into a nearby residence.

After a few tense moments, the driver dropped to his knees and surrendered to authorities. It appeared as though a knife or screw driver was on the ground near where the man surrendered.