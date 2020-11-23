Wild Police Chase After Report of Man With Gun Ends Near Pershing Square

Police were in pursuit of a driver wanted after a report of a man with a gun in the downtown Los Angeles area, with the chase moving into East LA and Boyle Heights Monday evening.

Newschopper4 was over the chase around 5:30 p.m., as the driver appeared to get out of the pursuit vehicle before getting back in and continuing the chase.

The driver was wanted after a report of a man with a gun, the LAPD said. Police said that the gun had been recovered, as the case was ongoing.

The car moved into Monterey Park, East LA and Boyle Heights before moving back into the downtown LA area.

Driving on the wrong side of the street, in the bike lane and even on the side walk, the driver was moving in an erratic manner and did not have any regard for the rules of the road.

Around 5:52 p.m., the driver entered a parking lot near Pershing Square and went out of view. Police patrol cares arrived on the scene to track the driver and the vehicle a short time later.

Please check back for updates.