Wild Police Chase Ends With Smoking Car and Foot Chase in SF Valley

Police were in pursuit of a car in the San Fernando Valley Wednesday night.

Newschopper4 Bravo was over the chase around 8:25 p.m., with the out-of-control car moving at high speeds on surface streets and even colliding with a motor home at one point.

The car was heavily damaged and swerving out of control, nearly spinning entirely around as the driver attempted to take turns on winding roads.

With the car leaking smoke, the driver appeared to slam the breaks and made a run for it. Los Angeles police, though, were close behind and chased after the driver as he hopped a wall.

Soon after, a number of officers converged on the man, and he was arrested.

It was not immediately clear what led to the pursuit.