East Los Angeles

Police Pursuit of Black SUV Goes From East LA to Downtown LA

By Shahan Ahmed

The California Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a black SUV in the East Los Angeles and Commerce areas Tuesday.

Newschopper4 Alpha was over the chase around 5:15 p.m in the city of Commerce, coming from the East LA area.

The driver continued on surface streets and was stopping at stop signs, moving westward towards the downtown LA area.

Around 5:30, the driver was in the Skid Row area, driving at low speeds.

The CHP ended up going into tracking mode soon after, taking vehicles away from the chase and following the pursuit vehicle from the air.

It was not immediately clear what led to the pursuit.

Please check back for updates.

