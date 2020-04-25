Police Chase Suspected DUI Driver Dragging Spike Strip Behind Car

Police were in pursuit of a suspected DUI driver coming out of the Willowbrook area Saturday evening, as the driver dragged a spike strip under the vehicle.

Gil Leyvas and Newschopper4 Bravo were over the chase around 6:30 p.m.

The driver was suspected of driving under the influence, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The driver was traveling at extremely slow speeds on Imperial Highway, parallel to the 105 Freeway.

The driver increased speeds from time to time, but most the vehicle's tires were noticeably damaged. The car appeared to be entirely driving on metal rims as the chase progressed.

Around 7 p.m., the silver car was blowing through red lights and going faster than earlier.

The car proceeded to drive north into the Florence area around 7:10 p.m.

