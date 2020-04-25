Police Chase

Police Chase Suspected DUI Driver Dragging Spike Strip Behind Car

By Shahan Ahmed

Police were in pursuit of a suspected DUI driver coming out of the Willowbrook area Saturday evening, as the driver dragged a spike strip under the vehicle.

Gil Leyvas and Newschopper4 Bravo were over the chase around 6:30 p.m.

The driver was suspected of driving under the influence, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Los Angeles County Fire Department 1 hour ago

LA County Offers Tips on Fire Prevention as Temperatures Rise

Islam 1 hour ago

Practices for Muslim Holy Month of Ramadan Affected by Coronavirus

The driver was traveling at extremely slow speeds on Imperial Highway, parallel to the 105 Freeway.

The driver increased speeds from time to time, but most the vehicle's tires were noticeably damaged. The car appeared to be entirely driving on metal rims as the chase progressed.

Around 7 p.m., the silver car was blowing through red lights and going faster than earlier.

The car proceeded to drive north into the Florence area around 7:10 p.m.

Please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Police ChaseOrange CountyPolice pursuit
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us