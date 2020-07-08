Police Chase

Pursuit on Orange and LA County Freeways Reaches 100 MPH

By Shahan Ahmed

NBC Universal, Inc.

A pursuit in Orange and Los Angeles counties that reached 100 mph Wednesday night ended with an arrest in the Bell area.

Newschopper4 Bravo was over the pursuit around 9:35 p.m. The car was traveling at high speeds on the 5, 91 and 710 freeway.

At times, the driver was traveling more than 100 mph

After performing dangerous maneuvers on an offramp and passing cars at high speeds, the driver lost control and crashed on the 710 Freeway at the Florence Boulevard exit in the city of Bell.

It was not immediately clear what led to the pursuit.

This article tagged under:

Police ChaseOrange CountyPolice pursuit
