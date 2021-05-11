Driver of Stolen U-Haul Truck Leads Pursuit in LA, Orange Counties

The driver of a stolen U-Haul truck with an attached flatbed trailer was being pursued by the California Highway Patrol Tuesday morning in the southbound 5 Freeway in the East LA area, authorities said.

Just before 6 a.m., the driver of the U-Haul hopped on to the southbound 605 Freeway in the area of Downey.

At about 6:02 a.m., the chase entered the 91 Freeway in Cerritos heading towards Norwalk. Minutes later, the pursuit headed into Buena Park in Orange County before continuing to Anaheim.

At about 6:13 a.m., the driver exited Euclid Street in the Fullerton area before getting back onto the 91 Freeway heading westbound.

Video from NewsChopper 4 Alpha showed the front tires of the U-Haul truck had been blown out, possibly due to a spike strip that had been deployed by CHP on the freeway as the pursuit headed back to Buena Park.

At one point, the U-Haul truck was traveling at speeds of approximately 55-70 MPH before considerably slowing down to 15-25 MPH after experiencing two damaged tires.

Shortly before 7 a.m., flames engulfed the right front tire of the U-Haul truck with heavy black smoke showing forcing the driver to exit in Bellflower and abandoning the U-Haul in the area of Beach St. and Bellflower Blvd.

Firefighters quickly worked to extinguish the fire as it consumed the U-Haul truck.

The male driver was taken into custody in the area of Park St. and Bellflower Blvd. after a brief foot pursuit.

It was not immediately clear how the truck was stolen but CHP says the pursuit began in Buena Park with Buena Park police at about 4:52 a.m.

