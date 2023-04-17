Pursuit

Watch: Pursuit Driver in Jeep SUV Climbs Embankment to Avoid Traffic on Freeway Ramp

A driver reached speeds near 100 mph Monday during a chase that began in the Lancaster area and continued on several Los Angeles freeways.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A SUV driver sought in an assault on a sheriff's deputy drove up an embankment to get around traffic Monday during a high-speed chase that began north of Los Angeles.

The driver was wanted in connection with an assault on a deputy, authorities said. Details about the assault were not immediately available.

Speeds approached 100 mph on the 14 Freeway after the pursuit began in the Lancaster area. The driver headed south into the Santa Clarita area before traveling south on the 5 and 405 freeways in the Granada Hills area.

The Jeep SUV driver went partially up an embankment to avoid vehicles stopped at a freeway entrance in Panorama City.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The driver later surrendered and was taken into custody.

This article tagged under:

Pursuit
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us