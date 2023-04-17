Watch: Pursuit Driver in Jeep SUV Climbs Embankment to Avoid Traffic on Freeway Ramp

A SUV driver sought in an assault on a sheriff's deputy drove up an embankment to get around traffic Monday during a high-speed chase that began north of Los Angeles.

The driver was wanted in connection with an assault on a deputy, authorities said. Details about the assault were not immediately available.

Speeds approached 100 mph on the 14 Freeway after the pursuit began in the Lancaster area. The driver headed south into the Santa Clarita area before traveling south on the 5 and 405 freeways in the Granada Hills area.

The Jeep SUV driver went partially up an embankment to avoid vehicles stopped at a freeway entrance in Panorama City.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The driver later surrendered and was taken into custody.