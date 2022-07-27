Police Chase

Wrong-Way Driver in Stolen Amazon Delivery Truck Plows Into Traffic in Riverside Chase

Police helicopter video captures a stolen Amazon delivery truck on the wrong side of roads during a pursuit in Riverside County.

By Jonathan Lloyd

The driver of a stolen Amazon delivery truck crashed into cars and nearly collided with several more vehicles during a wrong-way chase on streets and freeways Monday in Riverside County.

Video released Tuesday by Riverisde Police shows the view from a law enforcement helicopter as it tracked the box truck from the air.

The video captured frightening moments when the reckless driver clipped a car at an intersection and slammed into the rear end of another car on a freeway. The large truck was on the wrong side of the road several times during the chase on streets and the 215 and 60 freeways.

Minor injuries were reported.

The driver, a 32-year-old Nevada man, was arrested after a crash on the 60 Freeway, where he ditched the truck and ran across the road. He was taken into custody after attempting to climb a barrier wall.

The chase began after the truck was stolen in a carjacking and home invasion robberies at a mobile home park. Police used the GPS tracking device in the box truck to track its location.

