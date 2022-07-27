Wrong-Way Driver in Stolen Amazon Delivery Truck Plows Into Traffic in Riverside Chase

The driver of a stolen Amazon delivery truck crashed into cars and nearly collided with several more vehicles during a wrong-way chase on streets and freeways Monday in Riverside County.

Video released Tuesday by Riverisde Police shows the view from a law enforcement helicopter as it tracked the box truck from the air.

The video captured frightening moments when the reckless driver clipped a car at an intersection and slammed into the rear end of another car on a freeway. The large truck was on the wrong side of the road several times during the chase on streets and the 215 and 60 freeways.

Minor injuries were reported.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The driver, a 32-year-old Nevada man, was arrested after a crash on the 60 Freeway, where he ditched the truck and ran across the road. He was taken into custody after attempting to climb a barrier wall.

The chase began after the truck was stolen in a carjacking and home invasion robberies at a mobile home park. Police used the GPS tracking device in the box truck to track its location.