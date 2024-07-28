SoCalGas to end service for some Rancho Palos Verdes residents

SoCalGas will no longer be providing service to some Rancho Palos Verdes residents, the company announced in a letter addressed to those impacted.

Residents of the Portuguese Bend Community were alerted of the impending halt, which is scheduled for Monday morning. The utility company cited worsening land movement as reason for the “unexpected disruption of service.”

“The dynamic situation requires we take immediate action to protect public safety,” SoCalGas said in the notice.

The company said it monitored land movement in the area for several months, working to provide service safely by relocating 600 feet of pipeline, installing a new isolation valve and accelerated leak inspection intervals.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

“Unfortunately, the neighborhood continues to experience significant new land movement damaging roads, homes and further threatening the safety of SoCalGas’ infrastructure,” the company said in its notice. “The significant strain on SoCalGas’ infrastructure caused by this recent land movement requires that we discontinue service at this time to protect the safety of the Portuguese Bend Community.”

It did not provide an alternative for the community, but said it will work with local leaders and first responders to evaluate its ability to safely restore service in the future.

Those with customer service inquiries were asked to contact SoCalGas at 1-877-238-0092 or via email at projectinfo@socalgas.com.