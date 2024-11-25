South Los Angeles

Firefighters knock out fire in South Los Angeles building

Drivers were advised to avoid the area as LAFD Arson investigated the cause of the fire.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

Large plumes of smoke could be seen from South Los Angeles after a fire erupted in a building in South Los Angeles early Monday. 

A team of over 100 firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department knocked down the fire was reported at around 3 a.m. on the 8000 block of San Pedro Street.

According to LAFD, the fire began in a large metal-clad building that appeared to be a mercantile business.

The fire prompted the closure of San Pedro Street from Manchester Avenue to East 88th Place.

South Los Angeles
