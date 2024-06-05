South Pasadena

Woman found dead in stabbing at South Pasadena home

The woman in her 70s was found dead inside the house by family members.

By John Cádiz Klemack and Jonathan Lloyd

A woman was found dead Tuesday night in a stabbing at a house in South Pasadena.

The stabbing was reported at 8:45 p.m. in the 800 block of Brent Avenue.

The victim, a woman in her 70s, was found with stab wounds to her upper body. She was found by her grandchildren.

Details about when the woman was stabbed were not immediately available. Investigators remained at the home early Wednesday.

No arrests were reported.

