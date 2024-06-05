Woman found dead in stabbing at South Pasadena home

A woman was found dead Tuesday night in a stabbing at a house in South Pasadena.

The stabbing was reported at 8:45 p.m. in the 800 block of Brent Avenue.

The victim, a woman in her 70s, was found with stab wounds to her upper body. She was found by her grandchildren.

Details about when the woman was stabbed were not immediately available. Investigators remained at the home early Wednesday.

No arrests were reported.