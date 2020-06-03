Live Updates: Southern California Protests

Thousands staged protests Tuesday in Hollywood, downtown Los Angeles and other areas over the death of George Floyd, but without the violence that marred some previous demonstrations.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti took a knee with demonstrators outside LAPD headquarters. Police cordons, sometimes bolstered by National Guard troops, kept a tight watch on protests as participants and some Guard members spoke with one another.

There was no repeat of the angry battles with law enforcement that made weekend headlines. Nor was there a repeat of widespread looting. However, many cities and counties continued with curfews aimed at preventing violence. In L.A., some 200 protesters were arrested and accused of violating curfew.

We’ll have updates below on today’s protests, marches, demonstrations and other events in response to the death of Floyd.

Update 9:25 a.m.: Streets Closed in Anaheim

The Anaheim Police Department says Anaheim Boulevard between Broadway and Lincoln will be closed until further notice, along with street closures around the department's headquarters at 425 S Harbor Blvd.

Update 9:17: a.m.: Protests Planned in Orange County

In Orange County, four separate Black Lives Matter protests were scheduled for Wednesday in Newport Beach and at least another six protests were planned throughout the county, according to Newport Beach police Chief Jon Lewis.