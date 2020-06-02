George Floyd

Live Updates: Protesters Begin Morning Marches in Venice, Downtown LA

This blog will be updated with developments Tuesday during another day of protests in LA over the death of George Floyd.

By Staff Report

Protestor Kevin Welbeck of Cre8 The Change shakes hands with a California Highway Patrol officer on June 1, 2020 in the Van Nuys area of Los Angeles.

After a night that ended in hundreds of arrest, most or unlawful assembly during a third day of curfews in Los Angeles County, more protests are planned for Tuesday in Southern California.

Once again, peaceful protests were marred Monday night by looting and vandalism, this time in Van Nuys and Hollywood.

It was not immediately clear whether a city-wide curfew will be declared Tuesday.

The protests are in response to the death of Floyd, a handcuffed black man who was pinned under the knee of an officer during an arrest a week ago in Minneapolis. One officer has been arrested and charged in the arrest, which sparked nationwide outrage and demonstrations.

Follow Tuesday's developments in Southern California below.

Update 9:59 a.m.: Baptist Pastors March To Honor George Floyd

The Baptist Ministers Conference scheduled a 10 a.m. march on Los Angeles City Hall to honor George Floyd. The organization's president, K.W. Tulloss, said hundreds of clergy from the area will unite to demonstrate solidarity and demand justice for Floyd. The peace march was to begin on the corner of 1st and San Pedro. 

Update 9:40 a.m.: Venice Protests

Police and National Guard members stood watch as a peaceful protest embarked Tuesday morning in Venice. The protest began near Abbot Kinney and Lincoln boulevards.

Photos: Powerful Messages of Peace and Unity at Protests in Southern California

