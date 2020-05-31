New Curfews Announced Throughout the Los Angeles Area

The Los Angeles area braced for another day of unrest and potentially violent protests as cities announced new curfews for Sunday night.

City wide curfews were imposed from Saturday night to Sunday morning throughout the Los Angeles area with the night marred with looting and vandalism. Members of the California National Guard were deployed overnight to help calm the city. More protests are expected Sunday with Mayor Eric Garcetti expected to speak Sunday at noon about the protests.

Police continued to arrest people who were looting stores or were on the streets in violation of a city curfew early Sunday morning, following a fourth night of protests tied to the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Here is a list of updated curfews:

Culver City: 8 p.m. Sunday until 5:30 a.m. Monday.

Los Angeles: 8 p.m. Sunday to 5:30 a.m. Monday.

Santa Ana: 10 p.m. Sunday until 5:30 a.m. Monday.

West Hollywood: 8 p.m. Sunday until 5:30 a.m. Monday.

