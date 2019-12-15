gas prices

Southland Gas Prices Drop for 40th Consecutive Day

The average price has dropped 45 cents during the streak.

By City News Service

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Sunday for the 40th consecutive day, decreasing a half-cent to $3.679, its lowest amount since Sept. 16.

The average price has dropped 45 cents during the streak, including 1 cent on Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 6.6 cents less than one week ago and 35.3 cents lower than one month ago, but 25.7 cents more than one year ago.

The streak of decreases is the longest since a 46-day run from May 8-June 22.

The Orange County average price dropped for the 41st consecutive day, decreasing seven-tenths of a cent to $3.595, its lowest amount since Aug. 30.

It has dropped 49.3 cents during the streak, including 1.1 cents on Saturday.

The Orange County average price is 6.7 cents less than one week ago and 38.1 cents lower than one month ago, but 22.1 cents more than one year ago.

