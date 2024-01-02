SpaceX to soar into 2024 with rocket launch from the California coast

A SpaceX rocket carrying Starlink satellites is scheduled to launch Tuesday evening from the California coast.

The Falcon 9 rocket launch window opens at 6:13 p.m. at Vandenberg Space Force Base northwest of Santa Barbara. The rocket will carry 21 Starlink Internet satellites into low-Earth orbit.

If needed, an additional launch window will open at 5:51 p.m. Wednesday. After separation, the first stage booster will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship in the Pacific.

Hawthorne-based SpaceX launched 96 successful missions with its Falcon rockets in 2023, eclipsing its previous annual record of 61 orbital launches in 2022.

The rocket and its exhaust plume are sometimes visible for hundreds of miles as it soars along the coast, if skies are clear. Launches just after sunset and before sunrise usually provide the best views as the rocket reflects the sun's rays against the backdrop of a darkened sky.

A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket soars like a candle over downtown LA Friday Dec. 8, 2023.

Sunset is scheduled for 4:55 p.m. Tuesday in Los Angeles. A cold storm is moving toward Southern California Tuesday with rain and snow possible later in the evening.

SpaceX has a Starlink constellation of satellites orbiting Earth about 340 miles up, shuttled into space by the company's rockets. The Starlink network is designed to deliver high-speed internet anywhere around the globe.

If light conditions are right, the satellites appear in a train as they parade across the night sky. The satellites are sometimes visible in the first few minutes after sundown and before sunrise when the sun is below the horizon, but the satellites are high enough to reflect direct sunlight.

Use the FindStarlink tracker to find the best upcoming viewing times.