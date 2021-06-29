Here's What to Know About Tuesday's SpaceX Launch

Southern California-based SpaceX plans to launch a rocket Tuesday and land its first stage booster back on the Florida coast.

The launch of the Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled for 11:56 a.m. California time. The first stage booster’s landing would be the first onshore landing at Cape Canaveral since December.

Falcon 9 and 88 spacecraft are vertical on pad 40 ahead of today’s launch. The 58-minute window opens at 2:56 p.m. EDT, and the webcast will go live about 15 minutes before liftoff → https://t.co/bJFjLCilmc pic.twitter.com/w0cHWDFqwr — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 29, 2021

The boosters typically land on off-shore drone ships. Separation will happen about two and half minutes into the flight.

Sonic booms might be heard in parts of Florida.

The mission will transport more than 80 commercial and government satellites into space.