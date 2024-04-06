After delays, SpaceX rocket launch after sunset treats LA sky-watchers

SPACEX

SpaceX set to launch another Falcon 9 rocket over SoCal skies

Saturday's launch comes less than a week after the company launched another Falcon 9 rocket out of Vandenberg Space Force Base.

By Jonathan Lloyd and Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

SpaceX is slated to make for a dazzling sight Saturday as the company prepares to launch yet another rocket over the Southern California sky.

As part of the company's Starlink Mission, a Falcon 9 rocket is expected to launch shortly before 7:30 p.m. out of Vandenberg Space Force Base. According to the space company, "liftoff is targeted for 7:25 p.m. PT, with backup opportunities available until 11:17 p.m. PT. If needed, additional opportunities are also available on Sunday, April 7 starting at 7:25 p.m. PT."

Saturday's rocket will carry 21 Starlink internet satellites into low-Earth orbit. It follows SpaceX's Monday evening launch, which made for a stunning show in the sky after being delayed by unfavorable weather conditions that included rain and wind.

Launches just after sunset and before sunrise usually provide the best views as the rocket reflects the sun's rays with a dark sky in the background.

SpaceX has a Starlink constellation of satellites orbiting Earth about 340 miles up, shuttled into space by the company's rocketsThe Starlink network is designed to deliver high-speed internet anywhere around the globe.

If light conditions are right, the satellites appear in a train as they parade across the night sky. The satellites are sometimes visible in the first few minutes after sundown and before sunrise when the sun is below the horizon, but the satellites are high enough to reflect direct sunlight.

Use the FindStarlink tracker to find the best upcoming viewing times.

