SpaceX set for Tuesday launch from the California coast

A SpaceX rocket is scheduled to launch Tuesday evening from the Santa Barbara County coast.

The Falcon 9 rocket carrying 22 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit is scheduled to launch at 4:35 p.m. PT from Vandenberg Space Force Base northwest of Santa Barbara. Backup launch opportunities are available until 8:35 p.m.

Click here to watch live coverage of the launch, which was initially scheduled for Thursday.

After separation, the first stage booster landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship in the Pacific.

The rocket and its exhaust plume are sometimes visible for hundreds of miles as it soars along the coast, if skies are clear. Launches just after sunset and before sunrise usually provide the best views as the rocket reflects the sun's rays against the backdrop of a darkened sky.

Sunset is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in Los Angeles, so the sun will be above the horizon if liftoff happens on time on the West Coast. Further east, in western New Mexico, southwestern Colorado and northwest Mexico, sky-watchers are more likely to see the rocket's exhaust plume illuminated by the setting sun with twilight background.

A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket soars like a candle over downtown LA Friday Dec. 8, 2023.

Hawthorne-based SpaceX launched 96 successful missions with its Falcon rockets in 2023, eclipsing its previous annual record of 61 orbital launches in 2022.

SpaceX has a Starlink constellation of satellites orbiting Earth about 340 miles up, shuttled into space by the company's rockets. The Starlink network is designed to deliver high-speed internet anywhere around the globe.

If light conditions are right, the satellites appear in a train as they parade across the night sky. The satellites are sometimes visible in the first few minutes after sundown and before sunrise when the sun is below the horizon, but the satellites are high enough to reflect direct sunlight.

Use the FindStarlink tracker to find the best upcoming viewing times.