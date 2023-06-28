‘Spanto Forever': Fans and celebrities mourn death of Born X Raised co-founder Chris Printup

Chris “Spanto" Printup, the beloved co-founder of the Los Angeles-based streetwear brand Born X Raised, died in a car crash in New Mexico, the label announced Wednesday in a social media post.

The brand said Printup died in Albuquerque at 7:56 a.m. but offered no other details around the crash. It said he leaves behind his wife Anna and three children, Marilyn, Carter and David.

Thousands of tributes were pouring in from the fashion and entertainment worlds, as well as the label's followers, as they learned of Printup’s death.

Los Angeles professional sports teams including the Rams, Galaxy and Sparks all commented "Spanto forever."

Compton rapper YG said, "The city hurt’n."

Rapper Bun B of the rap group UGK also made a separate post on Instagram saying, “Thought it was true. Then wasn’t. Now I know for sure. We lost a real one. Long Live Spanto.”

“Spanto” also leaves behind “his family at Born X Raised, his extended native family, the city of Los Angeles that he loved and championed, and an extensive network of true friends,” the label's Instagram post said.

The clothing line was established in 2013 and has since gained a wide following.