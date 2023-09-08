Metro

Man killed in stabbing on Metro train in downtown LA

A man was stabbed during an argument on the Metro train that had just left Union Station.

By John Cádiz Klemack and Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 23-year-old man was killed Thursday in a stabbing on a Los Angeles Metro train.

No arrests were reported early Friday in the stabbing around 5:30 p.m. Thursday on a Metro train that had just left Union Station in downtown Los Angeles. The attack occurred during an argument on the train, police said.

Officers responded to the scene at Pershing Square Station and found the victim on a platform with a stab wound to his chest. He died at a hospital.

Details about his identity and a detailed description of the attacker were not immediately available.

