Fight on Metro train leads to shooting and deadly stabbing in Hawthorne

A fight on a Metro train ended in a shooting and deadly stabbing Wednesday night in Hawthorne.

The altercation between two men broke out around 7:30 p.m. at the Metro Green Line Crenshaw Station. Deputies responded to the station and found the 25- to 30-year-old victim with stab wounds to the upper body.

He died at the scene.

Investigators determined the man was involved in a fight on the train with a 35- to 40-year-old man. Th victim pulled out a handgun as he was being stabbed and shot the attacker in the upper body, deputies said. The man armed with a knife exited the train and was later taken into custody before he was hospitalized.

Details about his condition were not immediately available.

It was not immediately clear what led to the fight.

Metro suspended train service between the Hawthorne/Lennox and Vermont/Athens stations, providing shuttle bus service for commuters.

Anyone with information about this killing was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 and tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.