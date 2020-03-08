State Public Health Department Updates Coronavirus Measures for Mass Gatherings

The California Department of Public Health has issued new guidelines for organizers of mass gatherings regarding potential coronavirus scenarios.

The CDPH defined mass gatherings as events, including religious services, in which large numbers of people are within an arm's reach of each other, but do not include typical office environments or stores.

The department's primary recommendation to slow the spread of COVID-19 was to reduce close contact with others. It outlined two scenarios to consider. The first envisions a large community event in a county with no evidence of community transmission. Under such a circumstance, the recommendations to event organizers were:

Create an emergency contingency plan for how to modify, cancel or

postpone the mass gathering or large community event if a coronavirus outbreak occurs in their community;

Collaborate and coordinate with community partners including the

local public health department, hotels where participants are staying, airlines, the event venue and other partners;

preventive health messages to participants and staff, which include: Stay home when sick except to get medical care; cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or sleeve, then throw in the trash; wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing nose, coughing, or sneezing; avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth

with unwashed hands; clean frequently touched surfaces and objects daily; recommend that participants minimize close contact;

Create refund policies or remote participation capability such as

live-stream that permit participants the flexibility to stay home when they are sick, need to care for sick household members or are at high risk for complications from COVID-19;

supplies are available;

including sinks with soap, hand sanitizers and tissues;

Isolate staff or participants who become ill with symptoms

consistent with COVID-19 in a designated space at the event and provide a clean disposable face mask, to the extent available, for those who become ill -- it is not necessary to distribute masks to healthy participants;

CDPH said it does not recommend cancellation of community events at this time if no COVID-19 cases exist within the community, but if there is evidence of community transmission, the measures for this second scenario are: