Riverside County Coronavirus Patient Being Treated in Rancho Mirage

A patient with coronavirus is being treated at Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage, Riverside County health officials reported.

It is the second case of the disease recorded in Riverside County, according to the Riverside University Health System; a former cruise ship passenger from Riverside County was diagnosed recently and is recovering at a Northern California medical facility.

"Public Health is following up on people who may have been exposed and an investigation is in progress to determine how the individual contracted COVID-19 (coronavirus),'' the department announced late Saturday.

"We have always known this was a possibility," a county official said. "We have been planning for weeks and are prepared to take the necessary steps to protect the health of our local community."

"The patient is in isolation and Eisenhower staff have taken appropriate precautions in the treatment of this patient. No further information about the patient will be provided at this time," an Eisenhower spokesperson said.

An employee at Murrieta Valley High School who recently traveled to a country with a known coronavirus outbreak is ill and was being tested for the coronavirus -- also known as COVID-19. That news was announced Friday, and prompted the closure of the school until the testing is complete, according to the Murrieta Valley Unified School District.

It was not clear if the new patient being treated at Eisenhower was the school employee.

Last week, Riverside County health and elected officials sought to quell public concerns about the outbreak, noting that plans for the Coachella Valley's upcoming major music festivals are still moving forward.

The county's health officer, Dr. Cameron Kaiser, said there have not been any incidents of community spread of the illness in Southern California. County officials said they are mulling over a possible emergency declaration, as has been in done by the state and Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties, but no such decision has yet been made.