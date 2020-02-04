Statewide Fundraiser Planned for Family of Sheriff’s Detective Amber Leist

A statewide fundraiser will be held today at participating California Pizza Kitchen locations to benefit the family of Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Amber Leist, who was struck by a vehicle and killed last month after helping a woman cross a Valley Village street.

Leist, 41, was returning to her vehicle when she was struck by a car Jan. 12. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

"Amber's commitment to service is a reflection of what the men and women of the sheriff's department do every day," Sheriff Alex Villanueva said at a memorial for the 12-year veteran of the sheriff's department.

Leist is survived by her parents, siblings and 17- and 20-year-old sons.

Tuesday's fundraiser is being held in partnership with The Fallen Heroes organization, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that assists the families of fallen peace officers and firefighters.

To participate in the fundraiser, people can present a flier from The Fallen Heroes organization or simply mention the fundraiser to their server, said Tom Gallinatti of The Fallen Heroes.

"California Pizza Kitchen will donate 20 percent of participating guests' food and beverage checks to Police and Fire: The Fallen Heroes to support the family of Detective Leist," Gallinatti said.

"The fundraiser can be applied to dine-in, take-out, online, catering or delivery orders placed directly with CPK," Gallinatti said. "In conjunction, Police and Fire: The Fallen Heroes will donate 100% of all money raised at this event, and through direct donations, to support the Leist family."

The fundraiser is valid only on Feb. 4, 2020, at participating CPK locations in the state. Tax, gratuity, gift card and retail sales are excluded from the donation.

More information is available at www.thefallenheroes.org.