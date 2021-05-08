East Los Angeles

Stolen LAPD Vehicle Pursuit Ends With Driver in Custody After a Quick Push-Up Session

At the end of the chase in LA and Orange counties, the driver got out of the stolen LAPD cruiser and performed push-ups.

By Staff Reports

A man led the Los Angeles Police Department on a bizarre chase after stealing a police vehicle Saturday evening.

Newschopper4 was over the pursuit around 7:20 p.m. when the driver was on the 5 Freeway near East Los Angeles. The LAPD vehicle was stolen from the Olympic Division and the pursuit ensued southbound on the 101 Freeway.

Details about the theft were not immediately available.

The driver then merged into the 5 Freeway and was driving with no lights on through heavy traffic as he passed the Citadel Outlets.

At around 7:42 p.m. the man began to show erratic behavior like singing through the police communications radio.

As the stolen vehicle approached Irvine on the 5 Freeway, the CHP had placed some spike strips to try and slow him down, but around 7:47 p.m. the driver came to a complete stop and exited the stolen LAPD vehicle with his hands in the air.

The man then dropped to the ground seemingly following orders, but then he began doing push-ups.

LAPD then instructed him to lay still and began to close in on him.

He was taken into custody with no retaliation at 7:48 p.m.

