Stolen Vehicle Suspect Arrested Following High-Speed Chase in San Jacinto

A parolee accused of leading authorities on a high- speed chase in a stolen vehicle that began in San Jacinto was behind bars Sunday without bail.

Noel Avalos, a 28-year-old transient, was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on suspicion of vehicle theft, felony evading, receiving stolen property and violating the terms of his parole.

Deputes attempted to pull over a suspected stolen vehicle at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday when the driver sped off, driving in a “reckless manner,” according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Sgt. J. Wade Lenton said a sheriff's helicopter and California Highway Patrol officers joined in the chase, which ended on Interstate 10 east of Oak Valley Parkway in Beaumont when the suspect's vehicle collided within several cars on the roadway.

Avalos was arrested at the scene without further incident. Sheriff's officials did not specify whether anybody was hurt in the crash.