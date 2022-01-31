Santa Fe Springs

Stretch of Golden State Freeway in Santa Fe Springs Will Be Shut Down for Several Nights Beginning Tonight

Northbound traffic will be detoured off at Artesia Boulevard and directed back on to I-5 at Carmenita Road.

Lanes of Interstate 5 between Artesia Boulevard and Carmenita Road in Santa Fe Springs will be shut down for road improvements, Caltrans said.

The closures are set for:

Southbound I-5 left lane closed from Alondra Boulevard to Artesia Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

On Tuesday, the northbound I-5 left lane will be closed from Artesia Boulevard to Alondra Boulevard from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two left lanes will be closed from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m.

On Wednesday, all northbound lanes will be closed from Artesia Boulevard to Carmenita Road from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The westbound 91 connector to northbound 5 will be closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Officials said northbound traffic will be detoured off at Artesia Boulevard and directed back on to I-5 at Carmenita Road. An alternate route was set for the westbound 91 to the northbound 605 Freeway to the northbound 5.

The lanes were set to reopen Thursday if the work is done.

For further updates click here and here.

