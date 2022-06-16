Man Charged With Attempted Murder in CHP Traffic Stop Shooting

A man who was accused of shooting a California Highway Patrol officer and was later captured after a bloodhound search in San Fernando Valley was charged with attempted murder Thursday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced.
Pejhmaun Iraq Khosroabadi, 33, was charged with one count of willful, deliberate and premeditated attempted murder of a peace officer with an allegation of using a firearm causing great bodily injury.
“Based on the facts of this case, I have taken the step of authorizing the filing of a felony attempted murder charge with a gun enhancement that, if found true, could result in a sentence of 40 years to life in prison,” LA District Attorney George Gascón said. “I believe these are appropriate charges for the person accused in the horrific shooting of a CHP officer.”
The CHP officer was shot just before 8 p.m. Monday in the 4500 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard.
According to a statement given by the CHP early Tuesday morning, an officer from the CHP's West Valley Division attempted to make an enforcement stop on a white Ford sedan. Authorities did not say what led to the initial traffic stop.
The search for the 33-year-old man wanted in the shooting led authorities to an apartment complex in the west San Fernando Valley Tuesday. The suspect was taken into custody by Los Angeles police about a mile away after a LAPD K-9 unit's bloodhound tracked him down.
The dog picked up a scent at the apartment complex, then tracked the suspect to a homeless encampment in nearby Lake Balboa.
The CHP has not publicly identified the wounded officer. He is 27 years old and has been with the agency for just under one year, the CHP said.
The DA is asking that the suspect be held in custody based on the how dangerous they believe he is.
Any witnesses with more information are asked to call the CHP at 323-644-9550.