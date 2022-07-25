Summer Storms Possible in Mountains, Inland Empire

The week is starting with some mopey Monday weather in Southern California, and the early morning cloud cover that extended from the coast toward the Inland Empire could bring some summer storms to the mountains later in the day.

According to NBC4 meteorologist Belen De Leon, though the clouds moved away from the coast pretty quickly in the morning, they're likely to bubble up over the San Bernardino and San Jacinto mountains in the afternoon.

"The chance for storms will continue in the forecast for this area all the way through the afternoon hours, early evening," De Leon said. "We could even see some of those storms fire up in the Antelope Valley, the foothills of the Inland Empire -- it's not out of the question for maybe some of those storms to roll off of the mountains and into the IE."

The marine layer causing chance of storms will continue through the night into Tuesday morning.

Normally, the atmosphere over SoCal doesn't have much moisture in it, which keeps the heat dry.

This week, however, much moister air will move in from the south to the region over the mountains and Inland Empire.

The chance for showers and thunderstorms will continue all the way through the end of the week, as the moist air sticks around.

The storms that do develop could contain some small hail, with ice pieces likely no larger than the size of a pea.

There may also be some brief heavy downpours, causing a risk of localized flooding in some places, and some wind gusts.

The biggest risk from the storms is lightning.

"If you see a flash, dash inside," De Leon said. "And remember, you can't resume those outdoor activities until about 30 minutes after you've heard that last thunderclap."