1 Killed, 2 Injured in Fiery Crash on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood

One person was killed and two people were injured Monday morning in a fiery crash on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood.

The crash was reported at about 2:30 a.m. in the 8200 block of West Sunset Boulevard near the West Hollywood-Hollywood border. Video showed the car, possibly a Tesla, burning in the street near a utility pole.

One person died at the scene. Two women ejected from the car were hospitalized. Details about their conditions were not immediately available.

The deceased person was not immediately identified.

The car was the only vehicle involved in the crash. Authorities said it was traveling at a high rate of speed.

"You could hear the pops and explosions from the vehicle," a witness said. "It just grew bigger and bigger."

Part of Sunset Boulevard was shut down for the crash investigation.