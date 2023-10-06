Suspect arrested in Downey bar shooting that left 1 injured

A man was in custody today for allegedly shooting another man during an argument at a bar in Downey.

Officers were sent to The Glen, 7356 Stewart and Gray Road, about 11:30 p.m. on Thursday on a report of shots fired, according to the Downey Police Department.



"Upon arrival, officers located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound,'' police said in a statement. “Witnesses advised two males were in an argument and during the argument, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the

victim one time,” police said. “Security officers detained the suspect until officers arrived on scene.”

Rafael Figueroa, 44, of Downey, was booked on suspicion of “attempted homicide,” police said. He was being held on $1 million bail, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.

The victim, a 31-year-old Long Beach man, was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

No other injuries were reported. Anyone with information should call 562-904-2386.