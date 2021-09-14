Suspects Arrested in Shooting Outside School Near Downtown LA

Police Tuesday announced the arrest of a juvenile suspect and an unknown number of “co-conspirators” wanted in connection with a shooting outside Santee High School just south of downtown Los Angeles that left one student injured.

School police reported the shooting at about 2 p.m. on Sept. 2 near the school, located at 1921 Maple Ave., just south of the Santa Monica (10) Freeway and east of the Harbor (110) Freeway.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The victim was shot in a leg and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injures, according to a Los Angeles School Police Management Association statement.

The high school was placed on lockdown while officers conducted a perimeter search for the shooter, though they did not find him and believed he may have fled the scene in a black sedan.

Los Angeles Police Department detectives investigated the shooting, which included video evidence from several surveillance cameras in the area and social media postings at the time of the altercation, according to a police statement. The investigation led detectives to identity the shooter “and co-conspirators,” who were taken into custody at about 10:40 p.m. Friday.

It was not immediately known how many suspects in addition to the shooter were arrested at that time, said Officer Tony Im of the LAPD Media Relations Division.

The suspects were detained at Eastlake Juvenile Hall pending review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, according to the LAPD.

Their names and ages were not released.