SUV Driver Crashes Into Baldwin Hills House, Killing a Woman Inside

A woman was killed Saturday morning and two other people were hospitalized when an SUV crashed into a house in Baldwin Hills and severed a natural gas line.

Firefighters responded to the crash around 1:30 a.m. in the 3900 block of South Buckingham Road, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

The crash happened after a LAPD patrol car was rear-ended by the SUV driver at a red light. Officers got out to investigate, and the driver took off, police said.

The driver crashed a short time later.

Two Los Angeles Police officers arrived at the house in an attempt to rescue two residents who were trapped inside the residence, Humphrey said. There was no fire.

The woman died at the scene.

"I can't imagine -- middle of the night in my bed," said long-time resident Alesha Manson.

A resident and the SUV driver were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Humphrey said.

The police officers sustained minor injuries but declined to be taken to a hospital.