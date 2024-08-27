East Los Angeles

Barricaded man in East LA forces dozens of families out of their homes due to SWAT response

By Anastassia Olmos and Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

Dozens of families in East Los Angeles have been ordered to vacate and stay away from their homes Monday as SWAT officers work to persuade a man barricaded in a residence to come out.

The hours-long incident began around 3:45 p.m. on the 4700 block of Dozier Street after sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a domestic situation. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the man pointed a gun at a woman and threatened to kill her, then barricaded himself inside his mother’s house.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

LASD did not say who the woman was nor did the department specify if there was a relationship between the man and victim.

Refusing to surrender to authorities, the man stayed inside the residence, prompting deputies to evacuate nearby residences around 5 p.m. As of 11 p.m., many families remained waiting for the opportunity to return to their homes.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Authorities did not release the name of the barricaded man, but said he faces charges that include assault with a deadly weapon.

This article tagged under:

East Los Angeles
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us