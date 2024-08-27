Barricaded man in East LA forces dozens of families out of their homes due to SWAT response

Dozens of families in East Los Angeles have been ordered to vacate and stay away from their homes Monday as SWAT officers work to persuade a man barricaded in a residence to come out.

The hours-long incident began around 3:45 p.m. on the 4700 block of Dozier Street after sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a domestic situation. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the man pointed a gun at a woman and threatened to kill her, then barricaded himself inside his mother’s house.

LASD did not say who the woman was nor did the department specify if there was a relationship between the man and victim.

Refusing to surrender to authorities, the man stayed inside the residence, prompting deputies to evacuate nearby residences around 5 p.m. As of 11 p.m., many families remained waiting for the opportunity to return to their homes.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Authorities did not release the name of the barricaded man, but said he faces charges that include assault with a deadly weapon.