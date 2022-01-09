Taco Bell Employee Shot Dead At Eatery's Drive-Through Window

An employee at a Taco Bell in South Los Angeles was shot dead by a man in a black sedan who tried to pay for his meal with a counterfeit bill at the restaurant's drive-through window, authorities said Sunday.

Police were dispatched shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday to the 9900 block of Avalon Boulevard, said Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division.

The victim, an approximately 41-year-old man, was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene, Eisenman said.

The suspect is still at large as of Sunday morning.