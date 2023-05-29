Taco Truck Vendors Robbed at Gunpoint in South LA

The owners and customers of a taco truck were victims of an armed robbery that was captured on the vehicle's security cameras Sunday in South LA.

The robbery took place around 11:45 p.m. at the intersection of 103rd Street and Avalon Boulevard, according to authorities.

In the video captured by the cameras, two men are seen holding one of the employees at gunpoint and subduing one of the employees. Another one of the employees was hit with a gun.

The two men fled down West 103rd Street toward Main Street in a white Honda. They managed to take between $500 and $1,000 in cash, as well as cell phones and the employees' wallets.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

One of the employees received treatment for injuries to his face.

The police are still investigating the incident.